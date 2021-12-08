Vehicular speed along Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (EDSA) has improved remarkably by 89 percent following the resumption of implementation of the modified number coding scheme last week, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Benjur Abalos said on Monday night.

"Based on our data the travel speed has indeed improved in some identified critical areas along EDSA," Abalos told President Rodrigo Duterte in the Talk to The People Monday night which was aired on Tuesday.

"For instance from C. Jose to Ortigas Avenue, from being a congested area during peak hours, it has now become a manageable traffic area. The same is also true with Katipunan to Biglang-Awa," Abalos said.

"This is why in EDSA we can say it is a remarkable 89 percent increase in travel speed as we recorded. We only do this study in three days but it may still change. I already ordered to monitor this almost every other day," he added.

The MMDA resumed the implementation of the modified number coding scheme from 5 pm to 8 pm last Wednesday. It was suspended when the National Capital Region was placed under enhanced community quarantine on March, 2020. Robina Asido/DMS