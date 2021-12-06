The traffic congestion along Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (EDSA) slightly eased days after the start of the implementation of the modified number coding scheme," Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) official said on Sunday.

In a radio interview, MMDA Director Noemi Recio emphasized that based on their initial assessment the implementation of number coding scheme had a positive impact on the traffic management in Metro Manila.

"We think the traffic situation has become ligther and even i n Quezon City academy northbound usually (during rush hour) the traffic already reahed the flyover of Quezon Avenue but in the past three days it just reach Trinoma and it is not stand still, the traffic was moving, so I think the modified number coding scheme has a good effect," she said.

"Based on our observation in the past three days the traffic has eased earlier, we notice that from 3 to 4 pm the number coded plate has started to move out maybe because they do not want to still be in the road by 5pm because we already have number coding," said Recio.

"By 8pm the Northbound for example before the implementation of this modified coding the head of the traffic starts at ADB in Ortigaz while the tail end is in Pasay road, but last Friday we were surprised because usually every Friday the traffic is worst especially in the afternoon but at night the traffic is just up until Orense and by 8pm it is already in Shaw Boulevard area," she added.

Recio sad during the first day of its implementation the MMDA has apprehended a total of 51 violators of the modified number coding scheme, but it was paid by MMDA Chairman Benjur Abalos as most of the violators are not yet aware of its implementation.

On the first of implementation for contact apprehension not including the non contact, In EDSA we have 40 plus apprehended violators, the total is 51," she said.

Robina Asido/DMS