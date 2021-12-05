Senator Christopher "Bong" Go appealed to his supporters not to exert further efforts to change his mind, citing how President Rodrigo Duterte respected his decision to withdraw his presidential bid for the 2022 national elections.

Go also said he will formalize his withdrawal at the right time. He is in Mindanao to visit communities in distress and provide aid to struggling Filipinos in line with his commitment to support the government’s efforts towards pandemic recovery.

“Alam n’yo po nagkausap na kami ni Pangulong Duterte at siya mismo ay nirerespeto niya ang aking desisyon. Dahil nauunawaan n’ya po ang hirap lalo pa at pamilya na nga po ang pinag-uusapan,” Go said in a phonepatch interview on Friday.

“Kung marami pong nalulungkot, isa rin po ako sa nalungkot din… Talagang sobrang bigat po ng aking nararamdaman... Nagpakatotoo lang po ako sa pagsabi ng aking totoong nasa saloobin,” said Go.

His appeal came even as some of his supporters gathered in front of the Commission on Elections headquarters in Intramuros to stop Go from formalizing his withdrawal.

Go assured Filipinos that he would continue to serve his country in whatever capacity he may assume.

He also advised supporters to stop camping outside Comelec to ensure their protection from COVID-19.