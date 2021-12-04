Sixteen alleged New People's Army members died in a clash against the military which was reinforced by air support in Miag-ao, Iloilo, a military officer said on Friday.

Capt. Roel Maglalang, acting civil military operation officer of the 301st Infantry Brigade, said government forces have so far recovered the bodies of eight rebels in the clash that occurred at the vicinity of Barangay Almondias, Miag-ao, Wednesday.

The 301st Infantry Brigade identified the eight as "Roger Pedro alias Lim/Gurang, Squad Leader, Squad 3, Suyak (SDG) Platoon, from San Remegio, Antique; Leonard Taburete alias Tatang/Toms, Team Leader, Team 1, Squad 2, Suyak (SDG) Platoon, from Tubungan, Iloilo; Liezel Tacuel alias Dayday/April/Jare, Political Officer, Squad 1, Command Group, Front 11, from Tubungan, Iloilo; Gerly Tejeros alias Elay, Political Instructor, Suyak (SDG) Platoon, from Tigbauan, Iloilo; certain Inday/Jeboy, Assistant Team Leader, Team 1, Squad 2, Suyak (SDG) Platoon, from San Jaoquin, Iloilo; Rica Nudgara alias Amber, member, Front 11, from Miagao, Iloilo; Eugene Estopido Talibo alias Africk, Member, Team 1, Squad 1, Suyak (SDG) Platoon, from Igbaras, Iloilo; and Juveniel Sandig alias Francis, member, Team 2, Squad 1 all of Southern Front, Komiteng Rehiyon-Panay."

Maglalang said around 30 rebels were also wounded during the clash.

Maglalang said the military used air support and artillery fire to enter the enemy position.

"Upon confirmation (of the rebel presence), the troops cannot easily enter because the camp is laden with landmines. That's why we used air support, field artillery," he said.

Maglalang said the crash site is around 6 to 7 km from villages in Miag-ao. Robina Asido/DMS