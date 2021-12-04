The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) will ''properly investigate'' alleged political rallies by candidates for the 2022 national election.

"We have to properly investigate. It doesn't mean that when it says it is a political rally, then it is really a political rally. We have to see what happens in the area because there is a possibility that it is not really a political rally," Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said during the virtual '' Laging Handa'' public briefing on Friday.

"We will take the report on a case-to-case basis, conduct the necessary investigation and we will determine what really happens. But just the same, we call our public and the candidates to wait for the campaign period before we conduct a campaign rally," he added.

Malaya was asked if the DILG will sanction candidates like Presidential Aspirant Manila Mayor Franscisco Isko Domagoso, Vice Presidential candidate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte and others allegedly conducting political rallies ahead of the campaign period.

Based on the Comelec Resolution No. 10732 promulgated on November 24, 2021, states that the campaign period for the candidates for president, vice president, senator and party list groups participating in the party-list system representation will be from February 8, 2022 to May 7, 2022.

The election period for those running for the House of Representatives and elective provincial, city and municipal officials will be from March 25, 2022 to May 7, 2022. Robina Asido/DMS