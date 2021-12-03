As his term nears to end, President Rodrigo Duterte expressed belief that he has fulfilled almost all he had promised to the people during the 2016 presidential election.

"I said my term is nearing its end. I can say with a little bit of pride, I was able to fulfill almost all that I promised in peace and order. But you know for as long as there are men in this planet, there will always be misdeeds and wrongdoings committed by human being. Be that as it may, I tried my best, and I will not say... but I think I had almost completed my promise to the people," he said during the inauguration of 143 social and tourism ports and the Zamboanga City seaport development project on Thursday.

Duterte said he is "always mindful" of what he had promised.

"When I was running during the elections, if you can recall I only promised five. I will try to eliminate or finish all shabu industry. I think I was not able to finish because every minute there is a stupid guy around to do again the and I said, I also take care of law and order.. There is a heavy concentration of the AFP and the PNP here in Mindanao, especially in this area because I believe that no development or progress can never ever happen if there is no law and order," he said.

"There are five problems now: the killing of people in the street, hold up here and there, law and order. I will never tolerate terrorism. I hope that I will not be put to test during my term and I am reminded by Marawi. We will not stop until all of them are eliminated," he added.

Duterte explained that he tried to address the more than 50 year insurgency problem in the country through peace talks but the communist group did not want to talk with the government.

That's why I am also here to talk about ELCAC, another crowd. The communists did nothing for 53 years but to destroy the lives of the Filipinos. I am angry at them. I tried talking to them, over the objections of the military and the police, I even place communist members to the Cabinet, although we had a falling out later on, 'cause I wanted to show sincerity, and talk. Three cabinet members but their budget goes to the leftist, so I removed them all," he said.

"I ordered the release of Tiamzon spouses, just to show good faith. I told the military and police to give me a chance to solve this problem and I failed because they do not want to,'' he said.

''When you start to talk about a coalition government, that is stupid. How can you participate in a government? All are chosen by the people, and the people who are not elected they are appointed by the duly constitutive authorities. sSo if they want then don't, let's just fight," he added.

As he inspected and led the inauguration of 143 social and tourism ports and Zamboanga City seaport development project, Duterte expressed hope all projects of his administration will be completed before his term ends in June 2022.

"I am happy that almost all of the projects are completed, utilized and the others are about to be finished, ongoing and I hope that by the end of my term, which is just about seven months away, everything will be completed," he said. Robina Asido/DMS