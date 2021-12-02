Eight alleged members of the New People's Army (NPA) were killed in a military operation in Iloilo on Wednesday morning.

Maj Gen. Benedict Arevalo, commander of the 3rd Infantry DIvision, said the clash occurred at the vicinity of Barangay Almondias, Miag-ao around 6 am.

Arevalo said troops were responding to reported presence of the rebels when they encountered armed men believed to be members of the Suyak, Sentro de Grabidad (SDG) Platoon, Southern Front (SF)-Panay.

"As the encounter ensued, troops of the 61st Infantry Battalion and 31st Division Recon Company discovered that the (communist NPA terrorists ) CNT’s positions were fortified and laden with anti-personnel mines to secure their hideout and protect their top leadership," he said.

"After the troops’ final assault at the enemy position, the troops initially discovered eight CNT cadavers. Likewise recovered were four three M16 rifle, one AK47 rifle, four Anti-Personnel Mines, three detonator, one projector, subversive documents and assorted CNT personal belongings," he added.

Arevalo said based on the initial report the rebels have been consolidating in the area to plan their attacks and extortion activities.

"Apparently they are planning to conduct tactical offensives in celebration of their 53rd CPP anniversary on 26 December. So they are planning to attack a nearby detachment in Miagao and the troops were able to prevent the conduct of the tactical offensives," he said. Robina Asido/DMS