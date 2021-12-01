まにら新聞ウェブ

12月1日のまにら新聞から

Go withdrawing from presidential race

［ 133 words｜2021.12.1｜英字 ］

Senator Christopher Lawrence ''Bong' Go said he will withdraw from the presidential race for the 2022 national election, dzBB reported Tuesday.

''In the last few days, I realized that my heart and mind are contradicting my action. Talagang nagre-resist po aking katawan, puso at isipan,'' said Go, who was running under a faction of the PDP-Laban.

''Tao lang po ako sa nasasaktan at napapagod. Sa ngayon po, that is the reason why I am withdrawing from the presidential race,'' said Go.

Go had substituted for President Rodrigo Duterte as vice president in October.

Go became the presidential candidate, replacing Senator Ronald Dela Rosa.

Commission on Election spokesperson James Jimenez, in a separate interview at dzBB, said Go will have to appear at the Comelec to formalize his withdrawal from the vice presidential race. DMS