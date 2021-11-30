Metro Manila mayors have unanimously approved the resolution on the reimplementation of the Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP) or number coding scheme but with modification.

Under the modified number coding scheme, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Benhur Abalos said the prohibition on motor vehicles shall only be implemented from 5 pm to 8 pm.

The resolution has to be published on the Official Gazette before its reimplementation, said Abalos.

“The number coding scheme will be implemented any day this week during rush hour in the afternoon, 5 pm until 8 pm,” said Abalos.

It will only be implemented during weekdays or Monday to Friday, except holidays and will only cover private vehicles.

Exempted from the scheme are public utility vehicles (PUVs), Transportation Network Vehicle Services (TNVS), motorcycles, garbage trucks, fuel trucks, motor vehicles carrying essential and perishable goods.

Abalos said stickers shall be issued to TNVS as they could not be easily identified while traversing the streets, citing “we (MMDA) are in coordination with the TNVS on the implementation of rules and regulations regarding this concern.”

Meanwhile, Abalos said the implementation of the uniform light trucks ban, also with modification.

Based on the UVVRP motor vehicle plate endings, light trucks shall be prohibited to ply EDSA between Magallanes, Makati City and North Avenue, Quezon City, both northbound and southbound, from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. from Mondays to Fridays, except holidays.

“Light trucks” refer to motor vehicles, whether for commercial use or not, with a gross capacity weight of 4,500 kilograms or below and/or having six or more tires, the payload area of which are either enclosed or open. MMDA