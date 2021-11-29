The Department of Health (DOH) reported 838 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases on Sunday.

There were 156 deaths from COVID-19, bringing total fatalities to 48, 361.

The positivity rate is at 2.4 percent from 34,241 tests last November 26.

There are a total of 2,831,807 COVID-19 cases reported nationwide. Active cases reached 16, 630 out of which 47.8 percent are mild cases.

Moderate cases are 23.3 percent, severe, 15.2 percent; asymptomatic, 7.1 percent and critical, 6.5 percent.

A total of 1,217 COVID-19 patients have recovered, putting COVID-19 survivors at 2,766,816. DMS