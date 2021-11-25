The Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (CMD) on late Wednesday afternoon adopted three resolutions, one officially adopting Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. as presidential candidate and another confirming Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio as its vice presidential candidate in the 2022 elections.

During the Lakas-CMD’s Executive Committee virtual meeting past five in the afternoon Wednesday, the party also adopted a resolution authorizing House Majority Leader and Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez, party president, to enter into alliance agreements with other political parties.

Lakas-CMD Deputy Secretary General and Zamboanga Sibugay Rep. Wilter Wee Palma II read and moved for the adoption of three resolutions during the Execom meeting presided by Romualdez and attended by Duterte.

The three resolutions were signed by Duterte, Lakas-CMD co-chairperson and Sen. Ramon Revilla, Jr., Romualdez, and other Execom

members.

The party first adopted Resolution No. 09, Series of 2021 confirming and affirming the nomination of Duterte-Carpio as the party’s candidate for vice president.

The Lakas-CMD then adopted Resolution No. 10, Series of 2021 to formalize the party’s adoption of Marcos, standard-bearer of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), as its presidential candidate.

The Lakas-CMD pointed out that national unity is very important to propel the country to economic recovery following the continued devastations of the coronavirus disease-19 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Duterte, Lakas-CMD and Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP) Chairperson, picked Marcos as her presidential candidate.

“Resolved, as it is hereby resolved, that presidential candidate senator Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, Jr. is hereby unanimously adopted as the candidate for President of Lakas-CMD and running mate of vice-presidential candidate of Lakas-CMD, Mayor Sara Zimmerman

Duterte,” the resolution added.

The Lakas-CMD also adopted Resolution No. 11, Series of 2021 allowing Romualdez to forge an alliance with other political parties in preparation for next year’s national elections.

The resolution said that the alliance agreement to be negotiated by Romualdez in behalf of the party shall be confirmed by the Lakas-CMD’s National Executive Committee.