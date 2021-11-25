The Palace said Wednesday the request of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court for the Philippines to provide information on its investigation on the administration's anti-illegal drug war "is an acknowledgment that alleged victims can seek redress in Philippine legal institutions."

Acting Presidential Spokesperson Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said this as he reiterated the government's position that the ICC has no jurisdiction to probe its campaign against illegal drugs.

"Clearly, the ICC prosecutor’s request for information is an acknowledgment that alleged victims can seek redress in Philippine legal institutions because these are independent, impartial, and competent," he said.

"Moreover, this validates our earlier position that the ICC is the court of last resort, one that can be utilized when a State Party is unwilling to investigate and prosecute those who violate its laws; this is simply not the case in the Philippines," said Nograles.

"Our criminal justice system continues to be capable and functional, and a case in point is the signing of the Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation of an agreement to conduct cooperative investigations evidence that a culture of impunity does not exist in our country as local institutions have demonstrated their commitment to accountability," he added.

Nograles said so far the Palace has not yet received any copy of the formal request from the ICC.

"While we have received reports that International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan will request the Philippines to provide substantiating information regarding its investigations into allegations involving the country’s anti-illegal drug campaign, we would like to clarify that we have yet to receive a formal request with regard to this matter," he said. Robina Asido/DMS