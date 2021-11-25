President Rodrigo Duterte expressed support to restaurants and resorts not serving unvaccinated individuals.

"I am not discriminating (the unvaccinated). I am just protecting the businesses just like in government. Maybe if there is a law that says all government employees must be vaccinated and those refusing must decide because this is a pandemic and we're trying to protect everybody and we want to have a less sick people," Duterte said during the Talk to the People on Tuesday night.

"Everyone should be vaccinated, those who refuse should not be allowed inside public restaurants and resorts because they are a threat to public health and safety of the general public," he said.

"I support these restaurants and all that have a risk of contamination in public. You have my support, do not serve them food. Tell them that if they do not want to get vaccinated just to the sea side so that you will not spread your germs," he added.

However, Duterte asked local government officials to treat their unvaccinated constituents to convince them to get vaccinated in support of the three days national vaccination day next week.

"I also ask the governors and mayors to bring your constituents to the vaccination sites, in hospitals, malls, even in Jollibee and McDo branches to get vaccinated," he said.

"Those who will go to Jollibee and McDo who will get hungry at the vaccination but do not have money... I suggest that. I am authorizing all governors and mayors to spend your money and time will come. I will pay you for feeding them. You just give me the bill and I will try to pay it," he added.

Duterte reiterated that he has directed "all government agencies and instrumentalities to extend all possible support for this “Bayanihan, Bakunahan” program led by the Department of Health and the Department of Interior and Local Government."

"I urge all national government agencies as well as provincial and local government units to use all available resources, especially human resources, to help in the vaccination efforts during these three days of vaccination," he said.

"I also call upon AFP, PNP and all enforcement agencies to assist in the vaccination and mobilization resources to help bring our people to the vaccination sites," he added.

According to the Department of Health, those who have received first doses are 42, 632, 392 while those who are fully vaccinated or received the single dose vaccine are 33, 847, 741. Robina Asido/DMS