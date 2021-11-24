The Palace said it's up to the candidates in the 2022 national elections if they want to undergo drug testing after President Rodrigo Duterte revealed that a Presidential aspirants used illegal drugs.

"Again, that’s voluntary. Even if it is not included in the requirements for candidates, whether presidential, vice presidential, senator or whatever position, it’s purely voluntary and it is up to them," Acting Presidential Spokesperson Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said on Tuesday.

"If they will voluntarily undergo drug tests and to inform the public that they are drug free, then it’s entirely up to these candidates," he added.

Nograles reiterated the Palace's position after some candidates for the 2022 election underwent voluntary drug testing following Duterte's recent revelation about a presidential aspirant who allegedly used cocaine.

Those who have undergone voluntary drug testing include Senator Panfilo Lacson, Senator Vicente Sotto, former candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., and Senator Emmanuel Pacquiao. Robina Asido/DMS