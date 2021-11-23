President Rodrigo Duterte admits that his daughter Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio was ''disappointed'' over his order during the first Cabinet meeting to prioritize infrastructure projects in other provinces before Davao City.

''My daughter is disappointed. She wants to improve the airport...because she is the mayor, but during the first Cabinet meeting I was very emphatic. I said prioritize the other areas and leave Davao because it would not look good if you make Davao beautiful while other areas are left behind,'' said Duterte in his speech at the inspection of the airport and seaport projects in General Santos Monday night.

''I told them to prioritize other areas, leave us behind, maybe a little sense of delicadeza. So my daughter, she has, because that was the first thing she said to improve Davao, I'm very happy for you but I'm sad for Davao City maybe development will no longer reach there with a very limited time, he said,

Duterte said the completion of the airport and seaport development projects "is another significant milestone under our Build, Build, Build program that envisions to improve travel and mobility throughout the country as well as stimulate our economic activities."

"The initiative comes at a crucial time when General Santos City takes on the role as the gateway to Soccsksargen and the rest of Mindanao. Its completion will greatly boost our interconnectivity and revive the agroindustrial and eco tourism prospects of southern Mindanao," he said.

Duterte said the infrastructure projects will ensure these will play a key role not only for the economy of Mindanao but for the rest of the country.

"I am hopeful that the upgraded airport will generate more job opportunities with the establishment of business establishments in the airport’s passenger terminal," he said.

"I am excited to see the outcome, the world class airport in revitalizing the economy in the region to the improved accessibility and mobility of goods and people," he added.

Duterte also affirms his "administration’s commitment to deliver and accomplish long lasting development projects that will improve a wide array of growth opportunities to the benefit of our people and even beyond my term."

"Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, our government is steadfast in its commitment to provide better lives for our citizens by completing our projects effectively and on time," he said.

"Let me continue to work in solidarity as we also continue to overcome our present challenges and build a better nation for generations of Filipinos," he added. Robina Asido/DMS