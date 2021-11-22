Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases jumped to 2,227 on Sunday from 1,474 on Saturday, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

''Way higher than projections. Could be due to backlog,'' said Guido David, OCTA Research Fellow, who estimated Sunday's cases to come in between 1,000 to 1,400.

Deaths went down from 205 in Saturday to 175, it added.

But the positivity rate stood at 2.8 percent, the second lowest since April 2020, as 39, 874 were tested on November 19.

A total of 3, 152 recovered from COVID-19 to bring total recoveries to 2, 758, 235.

There were a total of 2, 826, 410 cases, out of which 21, 101 are active. Mild cases accounted for 56.9 percent of active cases followed by 20.30 percent moderate, 13 percent severe, 5.5 percent critical and 4.4 percent asymptomatic. DMS