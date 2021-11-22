Following the recent harassment against the Philippine supply boats off the waters near the Ayungin shoal, President Rodrigo Duterte will join the "ASEAN-China Special Summit to Commemorate the 30th Anniversary of Dialogue Relations" on Monday.

In a statement issued Saturday night, the Palace said Duterte will participate in the summit via video conference "upon the invitation of President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China."

"The President will join his ASEAN counterparts to take stock of the achievements of ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations over the past three decades and chart the future of the partnership for the next 30 years," the Palace said.

"The Special Summit will be co-chaired by President Xi and His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam, the ASEAN Chair for 2021," it stated.

Palace said "Duterte is expected to articulate Philippine positions on key areas of cooperation and regional issues."

The President will be joined by Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez, Senator Christopher Lawrence Go, Presidential Assistant for Foreign Affairs Robert E.A. Borje and Social Welfare and Development Undersecretary Luzviminda Ilagan.

It can be recalled that just a few days ago the Department of Foreign Affairs sent a diplomatic protest following Chinese Coast Guard vessels harassment against two Philippine supply boats in Ayungin Shoal last Tuesday. Robina Asido/DMS