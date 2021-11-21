The Philippine and Japan coast guards conducted joint maritime drills in Sibutu Passage, Tawi-tawi on Thursday, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported on Saturday.

The communication and anti-piracy exercises between the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and Japan Coast Guard (JCG) were participated by BRP Bagacay (MRRV-4410) and BRP Malamawi (FPB-2403) from the PCG, and JCGS Tsugaru (PLH-02) with its carrier helicopter from the JCG.

During exercises the Japan Coast Guard helicopter and PCG vessels communicated by radio as the JCG helicopter searched for suspicious boats and reported them to the Japanese and Philippone coast guards

"The said initiative served as an opportunity for the PCG and JCG to discuss best practices and learn from each other," the PCG said.

"The joint maritime exercise enhanced the synergy between the Philippines and Japan in relation to maritime affairs. It allowed the PCG and JCG to improve collaboration in response to maritime incidents and towards the development of anti-piracy programs," it said.

The PCG said the drill aims "to ultimately promote maritime security and maritime safety, and enhance law enforcement interoperability in the country’s maritime jurisdiction." Robina Asido/DMS