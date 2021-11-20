On November 15-19, Japan’s Ministry of Defense (JMOD) and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) conducted a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HA/DR) cooperation project with the Philippine Army at the Mandirigtas Training Area, Libingan ng mga Bayani in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.

The training unit of the 43rd Infantry Regiment of the JGSDF was deployed to participate in the five-day activity, along with the 525th Engineer Combat Battalion (ECB) of the Philippine Army.

Both units conducted HA/DR training exhibitions to demonstrate their HA/DR capabilities in different disaster situations. Additionally, the participants also held lectures and exchanged their ideas, challenges, and best practices of past HA/DR operations.

Minister Yamamoto Yasushi, deputy chief of mission of the Embassy of Japan, observed the bilateral activity guided by Lt. Col. Ervin C. Divinagracia, commander of 525th Engineer Combat Battalion

This is the first HA/DR field training activity following the turn-over of the HA/DR equipment to the Philippines last October 2021.

Through the 500 million yen “Non-Project Grant Aid for Provision of Japanese Disaster Reduction Equipment” signed in March 2015, Japan provided lifesaving tools for search and rescue operations such as electric hydraulics, cutters, spreaders, electric pumps, and search sound detectors to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) HA/DR.

Also provided are lifeboats, life jackets, and man-carrying belts designed for use in situations involving tsunamis and sudden torrential rainfall.

As nations vulnerable to natural disasters, Japan and the Philippines share common experiences with disasters like earthquakes and typhoons due to their climate, geography, and topography. Japan steadfastly supports the Philippines in its HA/DR efforts to address the threats of natural disasters and build back better societies.

Japan reiterates the importance of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific (FOIP), which is inclusive and based on the rule of law, democratic values, territorial integrity, transparency, and peaceful resolution of disputes, and underscores its intention to work together with the Philippines and other partner countries through a wide range of activities and cooperation for peace, stability, and prosperity in our regions and beyond.

Back in 2013, Japan extended assistance to the Philippines in the aftermath of Typhoon Haiyan/Yolanda in November. The JMOD and the JSDF deployed a total of 1,180 personnel, three vessels, and sixteen aircraft for medical assistance and relief supply in affected areas.JICC