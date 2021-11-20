By Robina Asido

President Rodrigo Duterte called presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. a "weak leader" in saying why he rejected a political alliance with Lakas - Christian Muslim Democrats (CMD).

During his meeting with the local leaders of Oriental Mindoro on Thursday, which was aired just Friday, Duterte said he does not want the PDP Laban to have a coalition with the Lakas - CMD because of Marcos.

''No, I cannot because Marcos is there. I'm not impressed by him. He’s really a weak leader. That is why I said that is true. I will not dishonor anyone. He is really weak because he is a spoiled child, only son. Of course, he can talk. He delivers English articulate. He studied in different countries,'' said Duterte in answer to a reporter's question.

''If there is a crisis, he is a weak leader and he has baggage. That is what I am telling you, that's true. I do not foist lies,'' he added.

In the same speech, Duterte again mentioned about the presidential aspirant who used cocaine even as he endorsed Senator Bong Go's candidacy.

''I cannot mention his name because I was not there, but as mayor, I know that the rich people in Davao and this candidate were using cocaine. Just cocaine, I didn't say shabu. But if you still want to take a gamble, at least I already told you,'' he said. DMS