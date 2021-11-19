The Palace assures the public that the government will continue to assert its ''sovereign rights'' following the recent harassment by Chinese Coast Guard vessels against Philippine boats that transport supplies for troops based in Ayungin Shoal (Second Thomas Shoal).

"As we have in the past, we will continue to assert our sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction over our territory," Acting Palace Spokesman Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said on Thursday.

In a statement on Thursday, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin said based on a report from the Western Command in Palawan, two Philippine supply boats were blocked and water cannoned by three Chinese Coast Guard vessels on November 16.

Locsin said the Philippine supply boats were sending food supplies to Philippine military personnel in Ayungin Shoal when the incident occurred.

"Fortunately, no one was hurt; but our boats had to abort their resupply mission," he said.

Following the incident, Locsin "reminded China that a public vessel is covered by the Philippines-United States Mutual Defense Treaty."

"I have conveyed in the strongest terms to H.E. Huang Xilian, Ambassador of China and to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing our outrage, condemnation and protest of the incident," he said.

"Ayungin Shoal is part of the Kalayaan Island Group (KIG), which is an integral part of the Philippines, as well as the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, and over which the Philippines has sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction," said Locsin.

"The acts of the Chinese Coast Guard vessels are illegal. China has no law enforcement rights in and around these areas. They must take heed and back off. This failure to exercise self-restraint threatens the special relationship between the Philippines and China that President Rodrigo R. Duterte and President Xi Jinping have worked hard to nurture," he added.

Despite the incident, Locsin assures that the government will continue to provide supplies to the Philippine troops in Ayungin Shoal.

"We do not ask permission to do what we need to do in our territory," he said. Robina Asido/DMS