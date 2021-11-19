By Robina Asido

President Rodrigo Duterte claimed that a presidential aspirant, who comes from a rich family, ''uses cocaine.''

"There’s even a presidential candidate that uses cocaine... children of the rich," Duterte said as he joined the meeting of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict in Mindoro on Thursday.

Duterte said he was wondering why Filipinos are supporting the aspirant who he did not name.

"That is why I am wondering what has that person done?, I’m just asking. What contribution has he made for the Philippines?," he said.

"Why are Filipinos fooled into supporting? I will just ask you, what has he done? He uses cocaine," he added.

Duterte said his remark against the presidential aspirant is "not really a warning" but he noted that the candidate has a "very weak" character.

"What you want is up to you. It's on you. When the time comes, I already told you, and he is a very weak leader, his character, except for the name. His father, but him, what has he done?" he said.

As his term is set to end next year, Duterte also expressed concern over illegal drugs and communist terrorists.

"I'm worried about two things: crime, drugs is the number one and the NPA... no meaningful progress can occur in your city and province if they are still there," he said. DMS