Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has accepted the chairmanship of the Lakas-CMD party six days after she was sworn as a member.

In a text message to the Daily Manila Shimbun, Liloan Mayor Cristina Frasco confirmed the presidential daughter's acceptance.

''I am honored to accept the chairmanship of Lakas-CMD. Together with the party, I look forward to waging a successful campaign for Uniteam BBM (Bongbong Marcos)-Sara, with the invaluable support of our fellow Filipinos,'' said Frasco, quoting Duterte Carpio.

Senator Bong Revilla, the former chairman earlier offered the Lakas-CMD to Duterte-Carpio.

Duterte-Carpio is seeking for the vice presidency in the 2022 national elections. On Saturday, her representative filed the mayor's certificate of candidacy through substitution at the Commission on Elections. DMS