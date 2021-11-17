The Department of Education (DepEd) said on Tuesday 97 public schools joined the start of pilot testing of the limited face-to-face classes on Monday.

During the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said three schools in Zambales deferred the start of the pilot test after some teachers tested positive for COVID-19.

They were subjected to quarantine, added Briones.

"Actually they all come from one division in the province of Zambales. There should be ten schools but three schools had postponement because in two of them there (were) positive cases by antigen test. These two schools had a direct contact in another school which caused the postponement of the three schools," said DepEd regional director May Eclar.

Eclar said the latest result of the RT-PCR test showed the three teachers are negative for COVID-19 infection but they were advised to continue their home quarantine.

Because of this, Briones expressed confidence the three public schools will be able to start the pilot test with 20 private schools next week.

"By next week, by November 22, the 100 public schools will be completed because right now the three teachers will repeat their test. We are very confident that they will be able to continue", she said.

"A total of 97 schools opened yesterday. It is 5,000 learners, almost a thousand teachers, 900...teachers," Briones added. Robina Asido/DMS