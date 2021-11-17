Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles said the reason President Rodrigo Duterte and Senator Bong Go filed their certificates of candidacy under a different party than the PDP-Laban is to avoid ''legal complications.''

The PDP-Laban which Duterte and Go belong is the faction led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi. Senator Manny Pacquiao represents the other group in the administration party.

The Commission on Elections has yet rule on which faction represents the PDP-Laban.

''The filing done by Senator Bong Go and President Duterte under PDDS (Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan) was done to avoid any legal complications that may or may not arise because of the ongoing legal isses the PDP-Laban has with the Comelec,'' said Nograles in a virtual Palace briefing.

Nograles said the PDP-Laban, Cusi wing, and the PDDS ''are allies.''

''The two parties have an alliance,'' said Nograles.

Go filed his certificate of candidacy for president under PDDS before the Comelec on Saturday accompanied by Duterte. On Monday, Duterte's representative presented the president's candidacy for senator at the Comelec. DMS