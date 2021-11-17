Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases fell to its lowest since January 5 as it came in at 849 on Tuesday.

''It shows that COVID-19 cases are on the decline. There are no hotspots,'' said OCTA Research Fellow Guido David in an interview with dzBB.

David said it would depend on the data at the end of November if the National Capital Region could be under Alert Level 1.

Six laboratories were unable to submit their data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System last November 14.

The positivity rate is at 3.2 percent out of the 28,128 tests last November 14.

Ninety nine persons died from COVID-19, bringing total fatalities to 45, 808.

Total cases are 2,819,341.

Among confirmed cases, the DOH said there were 99 new deaths among COVID-19 patients.

With this, the DOH said there are now a total of 45,808 deaths due to COVID-19.

There were 2,393 persons who recovered from COVID-19 as total recoveries reached to 2,748,069.

Active cases reached 25,464. Mild cases account for 59.1 percent out of active cases. Moderate cases followed with 18.6 percent, severe 11.5 percent, asymptomatic 5.9 percent and critical 4.9 percent. DMS