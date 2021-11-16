Reynaldo Berroya, Light Rail Transportation Authority (LRTA) administrator, passed away this morning at the age of 74, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said Monday.

''It is with profound sadness and sorrow that we bid adieu to one of the most courageous and dedicated public servant and defender of the Republic, (retired) Gen. Reynaldo Berroya, administrator of the Light Rail Transport Authority (LRTA),'' said Transportation Secretary Art Tugade in a statement.

Berroya was a member of PMA Class 1969 like Rodolfo Garcia, who passed away last year as MRT-3 head.

Berroya was a retired police general when he went to the transportation sector where he became, an assistant secretary for special concerns, an undersecretary for communications, Land Transportation office chief and general manager of MRT-3.

Tugade said Berroya's leadership was ''exceptional'' at the LRTA.

''As an Administrator, he was one of those instrumental in lifting and revitalizing the image of the country's transport system, particularly the railways sector,'' said Tugade.

Tugade said Berroya ''commanded with authority, but also with irreverence, wit and humor just to lighten the issue at hand.''

''At his very core is the essential trait of discipline which enabled him to lead with distinction,'' he added. DMS