COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region grew by eight percent from November 8 to 14, but there is no indication that a declining trend has ended, said OCTA Research on Monday.

''The growth rate had been consistently negative since September 18 when the downward trend was confirmed,'' said OCTA Research Fellow Guido David.

''There is no indication yet of an upward trend in cases. At this time, we assume are seeing a readjustment of numbers due to backlog,'' said David.

OCTA said the seven-day average in new cases increased from 404 to 435.

It added that the reproduction number increased to 0.52 from 0.37.

In a virtual press briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said ''

NCR average daily cases plateaued in the recent week."

But Vergeire said NCR remains under "low risk".

Its two-week growth rate stood at negative 52 percent, while average daily attack rate stood at 3.01 per 100,000 population.

The health care utilization and the ICU utilization rates of NCR stood at "low risk" at 26.55 percent and 30.72 percent.

"But for now, we still have nothing to worry yet based on our case metrics," added Vergeire.

Asked if the DOH is seeing a possibility that cases will resurge in the near future, she said: ''There are some warning signs. We are seeing that mobility is increasing and adherence to health protocols is decreasing. It should serve as a warning to all of us."

"If this will continue, the probability of cases increasing in the coming weeks is there," said Vergeire. DMS