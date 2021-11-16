The Philippine Navy's new frigate conducted a passing exercise (PASSEX) with two Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) vessels in the waters of Zambales on Sunday.

Commander Benjo Negranza, public affairs office director of the Philippine Navy, said before leaving Philippine waters after their three-day port visit JMSDF vessels JS Kaga, and JS Murasame conducted the passing exercise with BRP Jose Rizal.

"The Maritime Cooperation Activity was conducted in the vicinity 20NM west off Subic, Zambales on November 14, 2021," he said.

Philippine Navy ships and the two JMSDF vessels conducted "photo exercise and maneuvering exercises."

"PASSEX aimed to practice cooperation and increase operational readiness between the PN and JMSDF," said Negranza.

"The Philippine Navy's participation in these exercises demonstrated its commitment to furthering ties with partner navies while allowing capacity enhancement for its personnel through experiential learning with modern navies," he added.

Negranza said the Japanese vessels arrived last Friday for a scheduled JMSDF Indo-Pacific Deployment Fleet port call in Subic.

Despite the pandemic, the JMSDF vessels continued their routine port replenishments in the country. Robina Asido/DMS