Lt. General Dionardo Carlos formally assumed command as the 27th Chief of the Philippine National Police during change of command ceremonies in Camp Crame presided by Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año.

“Hindi matatawaran ang tiwalang ibinigay ninyo sa akin, at ito ay ibabalik ko sa pamamagitan ng pag-aalay sa inyo ng serbisyong tapat, serbisyong may malasakit, at serbisyong mula sa puso na may #alagangcarlos,” Carlos said as he formally assumed the post from retired PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar.

Carlos bared a 4-point immediate action program that he will implement as Chief of the PNP: to ensure peaceful and orderly 2022 elections; to continue PNP programs on anti-criminality, anti-illegal drugs, and anti-corruption; develop and empower the area police commands; and to continue the policies, programs and projects of previous chiefs of the PNP.

“As our nation is once again turning a new page in its history with the forthcoming national elections and I now lead the PNP in ensuring the orderly and peaceful exercise of our people’s right to vote, We will focus on the task ahead to Plan, Prepare, Perform for Peaceful Elections in May 2022,” Carlos said.

On anti-criminality and anti-illegal drugs campaign, Carlos vowed to “implement even more strongly our Enhanced Managing Police Operations programs against criminality and our Double Barrel Finale “Version 2021” against illegal drugs. We will improve these programs as necessary and introduce further reforms as needed as we strive to make more potent these tools against crime and illegal drugs.”

A former PNP Area Police Command Director for Visayas, Carlos said the fight against insurgency, terrorism and the dismantling of private armed groups will receive a new shot in the arm as we prepare for the national elections.

“We will further develop and strengthen our Area Police Commands to make our operations on the ground more focused and aggressive as we strive to further deny insurgents, terrorists and private armed groups the opportunity to sow terror in our communities,” he said.

Carlos said the PNP will not be remiss in continuing the reforms that have been started by past administrations, the programs that have been initiated and the policies that are being strengthened in the organization, citing the Intensified Cleanliness Policy, fiscal transparency and accountability, and Body Mass Index Program.

Our battle cry, “to serve and protect” will remain louder and stronger than ever. Building on the gains of the past PNP administration, I will ensure that every member of the police force will remain on his toes in performing the PNP mandate as we continue to fight criminality, illegal drugs, insurgency and terrorism, and corruption without fear or favor and with greater might and vigor, Carlos said.

“The Filipino people deserve nothing less than the best service from the PNP, I commit the remaining months of my service to performing my mandate, to serve and protect my countrymen with all the effort I can muster and with a full and sincere heart for service, “ Carlos said. PNP-PIO