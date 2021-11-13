The seven-day average of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the National Capital Region (NCR) ''increased slightly'' in the last two days, OCTA Research said Friday.

The seven-day average rose to 423 over the last two days in the November 5-11 period from 364 during November 3 to 9.

''We think the uptick may be attributed to the lower mobility during Undas and some backlog in the data,'' said OCTA Research Fellow Guido David.

''There is no clear indication yet that the downward trend has plateaued or reversed,'' said David.

''At this time, we expect new cases in the NCR to continue decreasing,'' added David.

The weekly growth rate of COVID-19 in the NCR decreased to minus 14 percent while the reproduction number increased slightly to 0.44 from 0.38 three days ago. DMS