President Rodrigo Duterte nominated Manila prosecutor Rey Bulay as Commission on Elections (Comelec) commissioner.

The nomination of Bulay, a law graduate of San Beda, was announced by Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Thursday.

"We confirm that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte signed the nomination of Atty. Rey E. Bulay as Commissioner of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for a term expiring on February 2, 2027," he said.

"We are confident that Atty. Bulay will ensure the conduct of honest, orderly, credible and peaceful elections," said Roque.

"We wish Atty. Bulay all the best in his new assignment," he added. Robina Asido/DMS