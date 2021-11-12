Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque assures that the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte is serious in its campaign against corruption, after the United States aid agency, Millennium Challenge Corp. (MCC) give the Philippines a failing mark in the important control of corruption portion.

"Our crusade in the campaign (against corruption) was launched by the president from the start of his administration and it is continuously being prioritized by the President. If the foreigners think that it is not enough, so be it," Roque said in a virtual public briefing on Thursday.

"The policy made in the Philippines is independent of what other countries will say. We are serious in our campaign against corruption and you already see the track record of the President, he doesnt tolerate corruption," he added.

This was emphasized by Roque after the Philippines failed to qualify for grants to be extended by MCC next year.

The MCC website said the Philippines also failed in rule of law and freedom of information and the ruling justly categories.

In investing in people category, the Philippines got a red box in health expenditures, primary education expenditures and immunization rates.

In economic freedom, it had red boxes in access to credit and business start-up.

The Philippines passed 12 out of 20 areas but did not score high in the vital control of corruption aspect.

Roque also noted that the allegation of corruption against the government connected to the acquisition of COVID-19 response supplies was just made by some senators in aid of re-election.

"In the issue of Pharmally there is no evidence of overpricing, there is no eveidence of violation of bidding rules. That is why the President cannot do anything if there is not evidence and it is just made in aid of re-election of some senator," he said. Robina Asido/DMS