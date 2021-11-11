Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases jumped Wednesday with 2,646 from Tuesday's 1,409.

''Much higher than the expected, possibly due to backlog being updated. This is higher than Wednesday last week so if there was no backlog, I would be worried already,'' said OCTA Research Fellow Guido David in his Twitter account.

David was referring to the 14 laboratories that failed to submit results on Tuesday. On Wednesday, seven laboratories were not able to give data.

But the positivity rate fell the important five percent mark to 4.3 percent out of 35, 772 cases tested on November 8 from 5.4 percent out of 30,716 cases on November 7.

Deaths from COVID-19 reached 91 from 46 the previous day to raise total fatalities to 44, 567.

There were 4,029 persons who recovered from COVID-19, resulting in total recoveries of 2,735, 508.

Total cases reached 2,809, 311, with 29, 138 active cases. Mild cases account for 60.8 percent of active cases, followed by moderate with 17.36 percent, 10.4 percent severe, 7 percent asymptomatic and 4.4 percent critical. DMS