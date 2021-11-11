President Rodrigo Duterte appointed former Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Lt. Gen. Dionardo Carlos as the next PNP chief.

This was announced by Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque Wednesday.

Carlos, the head of the PNP Directorial Staff, will replace Gen. Guillermo Eleazar when he reaches the age compulsory retirement age of 56 on November 12.

Carlos was the spokesperson of then PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa from October 2019 to September 2020. DMS