まにら新聞ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
33度-24度
両替レート
1万円=P4,420
$100=P4,995

11月11日のまにら新聞から

Duterte appoints ex-police spokesperson Carlos as PNP chief

［ 71 words｜2021.11.11｜英字 ］

President Rodrigo Duterte appointed former Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Lt. Gen. Dionardo Carlos as the next PNP chief.

This was announced by Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque Wednesday.

Carlos, the head of the PNP Directorial Staff, will replace Gen. Guillermo Eleazar when he reaches the age compulsory retirement age of 56 on November 12.

Carlos was the spokesperson of then PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa from October 2019 to September 2020. DMS