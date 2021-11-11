The PDP-Laban party is watching with keen interest the developments on Sara Duterte's decision to withdraw her certificate of candidacy for Davao City Mayor, especially considering the public support she enjoys, said party president Alfonso Cusi in a statement Wednesday.

''In any event, her actions, including any decision to run for a national elective office, will most certainly affect the political landscape,'' added Cusi.

Senator Bong Go, PDP-Laban's vice presidential candidate, told government TV Tuesday night there could be changes.

''My candidacy for vice president may change. We cannot prevent changes in politics,'' said Go in an interview with government TV Tuesday.

Duterte withdrew her certificate of candidacy as Davao City mayor on Tuesday, sparking speculation she will seek a national elective position by substituting a candidate.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said the deadline for substituting candidates is on November 15. DMS