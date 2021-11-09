National Task Force against COVID-19 Chief Implementer and Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said most Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) members want voluntary use of face shields in the National Capital Region (NCR).

"That is also the recommendation of most of the members of the IATF to make the use of face shields voluntary and it will only be required in hospitals and in high risk areas," he said referring to the recommendation of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority in the use of face shields during the ''Laging Handa'' public briefing on Monday.

Galvez expressed hope the government decide on making the use of face shield voluntary within the week.

"Hopefully within this week or as soon as possible we will be able to make a resolution to make the use of face shield voluntary," he said.

In a radio interview, MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos said Metro Manila mayors recommended to make wearing face shields not mandatory except in hospitals and public transportation.

Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso signed an executive order on Monday declaring the use of face shields in the city as “non-mandatory” except in hospitals, medical clinics and other medical facilities. This took effect on Monday. Robina Asido/DMS