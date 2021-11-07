By Robina Asido

Former Defense Secretary Voltaire Gazmin expressed his appreciation to the Government of Japan for the award conferred to him in recognition of his contribution in strengthening defense relations between Japan and the Philippines.

"I am honored and humbled," Gazmin told Daily Manila Shimbun on Saturday.

"I deeply appreciate the acknowledgement accorded by Japan to my modest contribution in deepening the bilateral ties between the Philippines and Japan in general and between our defense establishments in particular," he added.

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, the Government of Japan announced the conferment of The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star to Gazmin, the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines said.

It said as defense secretary, Gazmin "took an initiative to sign the “Memorandum on Defense Cooperation and Exchanges Between The Ministry of Defense of Japan and The Department of National Defense of The Republic of the Philippines” (2015) and the “Agreement Between The Government of Japan And The Government of The Republic of the Philippines Concerning The Transfer of Defense Equipment And Technology” (2016).

This promoted close relations between Japan and the Philippines on security and defense cooperation in the region, as well as contributed to strengthening Japan and Philippines defense capabilities and improvement of security environment in the region, it added.

''Japan highly valued Gazmin's effort to support the peace and stability of Asia Pacific and other regions," it said. DMS