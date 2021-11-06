Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar has

ordered an inventory of all evidence and records of the Manila Police District (MPD) after a fire struck its crime laboratory.

Eleazar said it is vital that no document, evidence of record were destroyed.

Eleazar said the crime laboratory is an evidence custodian is an important part of law enforcement and criminal prosecution.

The fire broke out at the police headquarters along United Nations

Avenue Thursday morning. No one was hurt.

The Bureau of Fire Protection said the blaze was caused by

toluene, a chemical.

Eleazar said the Bureau of Fire Protection is investigation whether the fire was intentional or accidental. DMS