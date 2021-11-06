The Department of Health (DOH) expressed support to the easing of requirements where one must wear face shields even as a recommendation on its use may be released next week.

"The Department of Health supports the ease of protection like the use of face shields in areas with low transmission. We just need evidence for us to complete our recommendation to the IATF," Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergiere said in a virtual Palace briefing on Friday.

"The use of a face shield was discussed by the IATF yesterday and the DOH manifest to give us one more week to continue our study," she said.

"So right now all the existing evidence is being re-evaluated and when it is released we will have appropriate recommendations for the face shields... Maybe around Thursday, we may be able to provide appropriate recommendations," she added.

However, Vergeire said they agree to longer require the use of a face shield in cinemas.

"That was discussed by the IATF because of the difficulties when a person is watching cinema with a face shield. For our experts, at least three out of our four protocols, the physical distancing and wearing of masks are being followed," she said.

"The cinemas were required to comply with the adequate or appropriate ventilations standards as part of the safety seal. So, having three out of four is good enough to protect our population when they go to cinemas," she added. Robina Asido/DMS