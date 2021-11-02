The vaccination rate in Metro Manila is almost 100 percent complete, OCTA Research Fellow Guido David said on Monday.

"In Metro Manila, 96 percent already got their first dose, which means maybe our adults in Metro Manila are almost 100 percent fully vaccinated,"David said during Monday's ''Laging Handa'' public briefing.

He said 80 percent of NCR residents are fully vaccinated.

However, David said it is important to scale up the vaccination rate in the provinces.

"We need to concentrate on vaccination in provinces to achieve the jabbing in provinces but in Metro Manila we do not have a problem in jabbing rate because we are already doing it," he said.

David said all cities in Metro Manila are at low risk as the reproduction number decreased to less than 0.5.

"The basis that we used to determine if the trend is the reproduction number. In fact, most of the LGUs are in 0.5 to 0.6. So it means all the LGUs has a low overall trend on the number of cases," he said.

"If we're going to look into the daily attack rate, it is already low. The ADAR of most of the LGUs now is below seven. In fact the lowest is Navitas with 1.48 daily attack rate. This means the risk assessment is really low," said David.

"Based on the metrics that we use, based on COVID Act Now we are at low risk in Metro Manila, actually all 17 LGUs based on our study are now at low risk," he added.

David noted that Metro Manila has a very low hospital utilization rate of 30 percent; and ICU utilization rate of 39 percent.

"The overall utilization rate is 30 percent and for ICU 39 percent. The ADAR is 5.72, we consider this moderate'' he added.

Despite these low numbers, the Inter-Agency Task Force kept the National Capital Region (NCR) under Alert Level Three until November 14.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the government wants to make sure the recent easing of restrictions will not result in new cases.

David said OCTA Research '' sees no reason'' Alert Level Two should be over Metro Manila.

''We support the easing to Alert Level Two so businesses can recover. But we should do so in a safe manner,'' he said. Robina Asido/DMS