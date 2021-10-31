More vaccine donations are expected from Japan following the arrival of another over a million doses of AstraZeneca on Saturday.

"There's more coming from Japan, we don't know yet (when). The DFA has been very helpful, the diplomatic route to get all these donations from the different countries," Dr. Ted Herbosa, National Task Force (NTF) on Covid-19 Special Adviser said during the arrival of Covid-19 vaccine donations from Japan.

A total of 1,065,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine donated by the government of Japan arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Saturday.

On his part, Japan Embassy Economic Minister Masahiro Nakata expressed hope that the Filipinos will have a better holiday season with the help of the donated vaccines.

"I hope the Filipino people enjoy a better Christmas," he said.

As he thanked the government of Japan for their donations, Foreign Affair Usec. Brigido Dulay expressed confidence that Japan will continue to support the Philippines in its fight against the Covid-19.

"We thanked the government of Japan for the generous donation that they have given the vaccine and we know that Japan will continue to standby us and be with us in the fight against this pandemic and Covid-19 and this is an example how Philippine - Japanese alliance is further strengthen everytime we help each other in times of need," he said.

Herbosa said as part of the government's effort to further improve the vaccination program, more vaccines will be delivered in highly populated regions in the country.

"Yesterday we were able to do 707,000 (jabs) so with these additional vaccines and doses we can distribute this to the different regions in the Philippines. Our target is (to inoculate) between 1 to 1.5 million by next week, we are trying to do many things to increase the vaccination rate," he said.

"The focus of the arrival is Region 4A, 3, 10, in highly populated areas, we have regions that are highly populated, highly urbanized. We want more vaccines to be delivered there," he added.#