Palace said the latest result of Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey on the net satisfaction rating shows that President Rodrigo Duterte's "public confidence remains high."

"The Third Quarter 2021 Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey shows that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte received a net satisfaction rating of +52, which SWS classified as “very good"," Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said on Saturday.

"We thank our people for giving the President a consistent “very good” rating, as reflected in the First (May 2021), Second (Jun 2021) and Third (Sept 2021) Quarter 2021 surveys of SWS," he said.

"Indeed, this is a clear validation that public confidence remains high on the ability and competence of the Chief Executive to lead the nation amid the current health crisis brought by the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

Roque assured that the Duterte administration will continue to "improve the lives" of the Filipino people.

"With our people united behind the President and the Administration, PRRD, along with the members of his Cabinet, will continue to improve the lives of Filipinos that will be felt beyond 2022, especially as we build back a better, post-COVID-19 economy," he said.#