Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi defended the plan of his PDP-Laban faction to persuade President Rodrigo Duterte to run as senator in their slate for the 2022 elections.

Cusi said Duterte has the experience and skills to be a productive legislator.

“We thought it is wise for him to go the Senate because of his experience,” Cusi said in an interview over CNN Philippines.

Cusi said he discussed this with Duterte during a short meeting

“I believe the President is discerning and thinking hard about it

because he knows the sacrifice he has to make,” Cusi said.

Asked about Duterte's chances, Cusi said: “Well, he did not turn it down. He did not give any answer.”

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in his Friday virtual press conference he read about this plan of PDP-Laban to ask Duterte to run for senator in news reports.

''I have not asked the President if he will do this,'' said Roque.

Cusi is confident any of PDP-Laban's senatorial candidates will give way for Duterte.

Senator Aquilino Pimentel III, who belongs to the other faction in the PDP-Laban, said Cusi's group is riding on Duterte's popularity and strength of personality.

Duterte was supposed to run as vice president under Cusi's PDP-Laban faction but he backed out and decided to retire from politics after his term ends in June 2022. DMS