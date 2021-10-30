By Robina Asido

The National Capital Region ( NCR) will remain under Alert Level Three, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Friday.

''This was done just on the side of caution. Let's wait for a while so that the reopening of the economy can be achieved, '' said Roque.

"Although all the projections show the numbers are going down, the increase of mobility may cause an increase in cases. So this is just for two weeks. If the cases will not increase despite the increase of mobility because more than 80 percent of our population in Metro Manila are already vaccinated we will downgrade it to Alert Level 2," he added.

Earlier, NCR was at "low risk" classification, said OCTA Research, using their metrics.

In its latest monitoring report, the OCTA Research said that Metro Manila has dropped to "low risk" classification for the period of October 19 to 25.

Cities at "low risk" were Navotas, Malabon, Caloocan, Pateros, Muntinlupa, Las Piñas, Manila, Quezon City, Taguig, Marikina, Makati, Pasay, Parañaque, and Pasig. At "moderate risk" classification are Mandaluyong, San Juan, and Valenzuela.

Roque said the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) has approved on Thursday the recommendation to further expand the pilot implementation of the Alert Levels System from November 1 to 14, 2021 to Central Luzon, Western Visayas, Davao Region and Baguio City as an area for special monitoring.

Other areas that will be placed under alert level are Bataan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Iloilo City, Siquijor, Lanao del Norte, Davao City, and Davao del Norte.

Baguio City was included as an area for special monitoring and shall also be placed under Alert Level 3.

The areas of Aurora, Bacolod City, Negros Oriental, and Davao Occidental shall be placed under Alert Level 4 while under Alert Level 2 are Angeles City, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Olongapo City, Pampanga, Tarlac, Batangas, Quezon Province, Lucena City, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo, Negros Occidental, Bohol, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Cebu Province, Bukidnon, Cagayan de Oro City, Camiguin, Iligan City, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur, and Davao Oriental.

Roque said the IATF also approved the risk level classifications of provinces, highly urbanized cities, and independent component cities that are not yet included in the expanded Alert Levels System implementation.

He said the Mountain Province, Catanduanes, and Zamboanga City shall be under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) from November 1 until November 15, 2021.

Abra, Cagayan, Isabela, City of Santiago, Nueva Vizcaya, and Quirino shall be placed under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions from November 1 until November 30, 2021.

"Placed under GCQ for the whole month of November 2021 are Ifugao, Benguet, Apayao, Kalinga, Ilocos Sur, Dagupan City, Batanes, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Albay, Naga City, Camarines Norte, Tacloban City, Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, General Santos City, Sarangani, North Cotabato, South Cotabato, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Butuan City, Dinagat Islands, Cotabato City, and Lanao del Sur," said Roque.

"All other areas not mentioned shall be placed under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) for the whole month of November 2021," said Roque.

Roque said "indoor certification or qualifying examinations of testing centers were also recognized by the IATF as specialty exams that are allowed under the Guidelines on the Implementation of Alert Levels System for COVID-19 Response in Pilot Areas, except in areas under Alert Level 5, provided all workers and employees of these testing centers and their examinees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, there is compliance with prescribed venue capacity, and the minimum public health standards are maintained."

"The IATF approved amendments to the Guidelines on the Implementation of Alert Levels System for COVID-19 Response in Pilot Areas related to the operations of hotels and accommodation establishments, and amendments to the rules to be observed for validating vaccination status under IATF Resolution No. 144-A," he said. DMS