Total crime incidents in the Philippines over the past 63 months from 2016 to 2021 dropped 49.6 percent from the recorded crime incidents in 2010-2015.

The slump in crime incidents is more prominent in the marked 67.76 percent decline in index crime cases recorded over the same 65-month period from July 2016 through September.

PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said these data are contained in the National Crime Environment Report derived from the Crime Information Reporting and Analysis System (CIRAS), an electronic crime analytic tool that captures blotter entries and incident reports from all PNP units and offices across the country.

A comparative analysis of the 63-month CIRAS data culled during the 2010-2015 and 2016-2021 periods showed the 2.67 million crime incidents reported in 2010-2015 dropping 49.6 percent down to only 1.36 million cases in 2016-2021.

The biggest decline in crime incidents was posted in Mindanao at 53.81 percent, with 48.42 percent and 45.30 percent in Luzon and Visayas, respectively.

Overall nationwide, the police solved 38.35 percent more cases in 2016-2021 or a Crime Solution Efficiency (CSE) rating of 78.62 percent, compared with the 40.27 percent CSE during the previous 5-year period.

Eleazar explained, the huge 67.76 percent drop in index crime represents 784,641 fewer crime cases from 1.15-million index crime incidents in 2010-2015 down to only 373,378 cases in 2016-2021.

The same National Crime Environment Report showed that crime against persons dipped 64.68 percent , while crime against property fell 69.91 percent in 2016-2021.

Theft, physical injury and robbery are the three most prevalent crime types common in 2010-2015 and 2016-2021.

Incidents of physical injury showed an 80.13 percent slump while homicide cases decreased 55.31 percent. Moreover, incidents of robbery, theft and carnapping fell by 71.72 percent, 70.85 percent and 55.46 percent, respectively.

“All these marked improvement in the overall crime picture translate to better security outlook among our people and further adds to upbeat investor confidence that spur economic growth despite the ongoing health crisis,” Eleazar said. PNP-PIO