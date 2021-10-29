By Robina Asido

The Japanese government expressed hope that the COVID-19 situation in the Philippines will soon improve significantly as more vaccine donations arrive in the country on Thursday.

"In Japan we currently see astonishing successes in our vaccination program. The rate of adult vaccination has increased significantly and the number of new infection cases have declined dramatically. I expect the same thing would happen soon in the Philippines," Japan Ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko said during the arrival ceremony for the first batch of the 1.96 million additional COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Kazuhiko also expressed hope that the donated vaccines will help the country reach its target of herd immunity.

"I hope our vaccination provision of over three million doses to date will contribute to reaching the milestone of herd immunity. Vaccine is an effective tool to combat this virus. I am hoping that this vaccination process goes smoothly with the confidence and the Filipino people coming together as one," he said.

"We are confident that a better Christmas for Filipinos is now within reach lastly on behalf of the government of Japan. Let me convey my profound appreciation and respect for those who continue to serve on the frontline of this pandemic," he added.

National Task Force against COVID-19 Chief Implementer and Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez Jr. thanked the Japanese government for donating a total of three million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines.

"On behalf of the national task force against COVID-19, the Filipino people, President Rodrigo Duterte and I thank the Japanese government for your donation of additional 1.9 million doses which comprises the total of three million doses that will save the lives of more or less 1.5 million Filipinos," he said.

"The arrival of these latest vaccine donations from Japan comes at the crucial stage and time as the Philippines continues to expand the coverage of its vaccine roll out which now includes minors within the range of 12 to 17 age group," said Galvez.

"More importantly, these donated vaccines will enable the Philippines to realize its goal of achieving a daily jab rate of 1.5 million doses and fully vaccinate at least 50 million Filipinos by year end," he added. DMS