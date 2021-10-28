President Rodrigo Duterte expressed support for Myanmar during the opening of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Palace said during "the 39th ASEAN Summit, Duterte called on his ASEAN counterparts to stand with Myanmar in solving its crisis peacefully for the welfare of its people."

"The President urged all parties in Myanmar to engage in constructive dialogue, stressing that the ASEAN Special Envoy must be allowed to visit Myanmar soon to meet all relevant parties," it stated.

The conflict in Myanmar started when the government of Aung San Suu Kyi was ousted by the military in February.

Myanmar's top military official was said to be excluded for its alleged failure to follow regional peace deals with the ASEAN. Robina Asido/DMS