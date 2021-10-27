Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases remained at the 4,000 level for the second straight day on Tuesday.

The positivity rate fell to 8.5 percent out of 35, 265 tested from Monday's 9 percent from 47, 731 tested. It was the lowest positivity rate in seven months.

There were 4, 393 cases from 4, 405 on Monday, bringing total cases to 2, 765, 672. Active cases were 53, 642 out of which 74.8 percent were mild cases, 10.37 moderate, 6.7 percent asymptomatic, 5.8 percent severe and 2.4 percent critical.

Deaths reached 135, putting total fatalities at 42,077. Recoveries were 8, 470 to put the total at 2,669, 953.

ICU bed utilization was at 53 percent nationwide and 47 percent in the NCR.