President Rodrigo Duterte will be attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ( ASEAN) Summit which starts October 26, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Monday.

Duterte will take part in the annual regional meeting which is hosted by Brunei via Zoom, Roque added.

''The President will attend through Zoom or or computer hook-up from October 26 to 28,'' said Roque in his regular virtual press briefing.

Also scheduled are meetings between ASEAN-China, ASEAN-Japan, ASEAN-South Korea . DMS